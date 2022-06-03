‘Statesman like’, ‘doublespeak’: Observers across spectrum analyse Bhagwat’s ‘shivling’ comment

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment that there is no need to search for a shivling in every mosque has created a flutter with ideological opponents welcoming it as “statesman like”, others terming it “doublespeak” and insiders saying it represents continuity of thought. The speech, delivered at the concluding ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's third year officer training camp on Thursday night, had political observers across the ideological spectrum analysing its import. According to several Sangh functionaries, Bhagwat’s comment is an attempt to check and disown fringe elements not affiliated to the RSS who are trying to hijack its ''inclusive Hindutva'' agenda.

The RSS, they said, has always been in favour of redeveloping temples in Kashi and Mathura. However, it also wants to ensure this should be done amicably without disturbing the atmosphere of the country, something which may lead to the radicalisation of Muslims.

Bhagwat's remarks, amid a heated and divisive debate on the Gyanvyapi mosque in Varanasi, came in for praise from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who described the statement as “highly constructive”.

''We must learn to put history aside and not use it as a battle axe against each other,'' Tharoor said on Twitter. Noted academician Makarand R Paranjape, known for his centre-right stance on issues, added, ''A statesman like salutary statement by Mohan Bhagwat. It can be the basis of an amicable accord between communities.'' AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was, however, scathing in his response. “RSS has perfected political doublespeak. All of the jokers raising Kashi, Mathura, Qutub, etc have direct link to Sangh,” he said as part of a lengthy Twitter thread. As Arun Anand, columnist and author of several books on RSS, sees it, Bhagwat's remarks reflect the Sangh’s consistent stand. ''What the Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) has said is nothing new. It represents a consistent stand of the RSS that considers Indian Muslims to be an integral part of this nation... Guruji had also said in his last interview that Indianisation doesn't mean converting all people to Hinduism. One should be clear that RSS doesn't have a problem with Islam but it does have a problem with radicalisation of any religion,'' Anand said. Echoing the view, a Sangh functionary cited several statements from Bhagwat stressing that ''Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean there’s no place for Muslims''. ''The day it is said so, it won’t be Hindutva any more. Hindutva talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'' He said Bhagwat had gone one step further while speaking at a Muslim Rashtriya Manch programme in July last year and said anyone who says Muslims should not live in India is not Hindu. Discussing the RSS’ association with the Ayodhya movement, the functionary who is part of the Sangh's decision making process, said the movement was started by saints and seers. It was on their request that RSS extended its support. It also talked about redeveloping destroyed temples in Kashi and Mathura as these are of immense religious importance, he said.

“The Sangh is in favour of redeveloping these temples and it should be done, but the organisation wouldn't take part in any movement,” he said, adding that society has now awakened and this can be done through the legal course.

BJP president J P Nadda said at a press conference recently that issues such as the Gyanvyapi mosque would be decided by ''courts and the Constitution'' and the party would implement the decisions in letter and spirit. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the RSS' third year officer training camp in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said Gyanvapi dispute involves some issues of faith and the court's decision on it should be accepted by all, but also there was no need to find a shivling in every mosque and start a new dispute every day. A few weeks ago, RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity in-charge), Sunil Ambekar had said while taking about the Gyanvapi dispute that “historical facts” cannot be hidden for long,. “I believe we should let facts come out in the open. In any case, truth always finds a way to come out. How long can you hide it? I believe the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before society,” he said.

