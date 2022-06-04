'Samrat Prithviraj' looks at history from Indian point of view: RSS chief after watching it

After watching the film Samrat Prithviraj, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that "the film looks at history from the Indian point of view." Bhagwat and senior associates of the Sangh watched the Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj on Friday.

Addressing the reporters after watching the film, the RSS chief said, "After a long time, the film looks at history from the Indian point of view." "This film is based on facts. The message that the film gives is needed by the country at the moment. Till now, we had been reading history that has been written by others. Now, we are looking at history from the Indian point of view," he said.

He said that as a viewer, he can say that the film is magnificent and the message it wanted to convey has been put across well without compromise. "To protect the honour of India, Indians will have to fight together in the same way as the mighty heroes shown in this film," he said.

A special screening of the film Samrat Prithviraj was held at Chanakyapuri PVR, Delhi for the office bearers of the Sangh, which included Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopala, Manmohan Vaidya, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, publicity chief Sunil Ambedkar, and co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur. Actor Akshay Kumar watched this film with Bhagwat. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's attendance at a special screening of Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' sparked criticism from the opposition. The chief minister was photographed with the 54-year-old actor and the movie crew, watching the film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the 12th century king.

In a tweet, the Congress shared a picture and wrote in Hindi: 'Janta ne pradesh dekhne ke liye chuna tha, yeh cinema dekh rahein hain. (The public elected them for looking after the state, but they are watching a movie)." Earlier, former CM and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, too had taken a swipe at the UP chief minister. "The BJP government's cabinet is watching a 'historic' film in the 'modern' auditorium built by the SP government in Lok Bhavan. By the way, the film looks even better if viewed from the back and with a ticket, because that does not hurt the revenue of the state," he tweeted.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared that the movie, which released on Friday, will be tax-free in the state. Several other BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, have made the movie tax free in the state. (ANI)

