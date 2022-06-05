Odisha Ministers resign, new cabinet to take oath on Sunday

With an aim to focus on the 2024 General elections and Assembly polls, all Cabinet Ministers of the Odisha government have submitted their resignations on Saturday. The new Cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday at around 11.45 am. The ceremony will take place in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Such development has occurred for the first time in history that all the Cabinet Ministers stepped down from their respective offices at once. The move has been initiated to give opportunities to the new faces, both younger and senior, in the Cabinet ahead of the crucial 2024 General elections and Assembly elections in the state which are slated to take place in the same year.

Some of the ministers who have performed well in their respective offices and still dropped from the Cabinet are likely to get important responsibilities in the party organization in view of the next election, according to sources. The Naveen Patnaik government has completed three years of its fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Odisha on May 29.

In these 25 years, he has carved a niche for himself. Today, in India and abroad, Naveen Patnaik is seen as a role model of governance, whose work speaks. He has often said that he speaks less as he believes his work should speak. While others in the political realm give long speeches, his speeches rarely cross the five-minute mark. He speaks less and works more. A simple man whose journey has created history for India and the world. All Advisors/Chairpersons etc. of 23 different departments/Corporations/ Boards etc shall cease to be in office with effect from June 5th (Sunday), Planning & Convergence Department has issued an official notification, after the order passed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, read order by the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)