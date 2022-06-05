Targeted killings in Kashmir: Sisodia slams BJP, AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, June 5 (PT) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday trained his gun on the BJP over the recent spurt in targeted killings in Kashmir and claimed this will be seen as the worst phase in the Valley's history.

The Delhi deputy chief minister claimed that there is an atmosphere of panic and terror in Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley has seen eight targeted killings by terror groups especially Lashkar-e-Taiba whose victims included non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the issue on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, ''This period will be counted as the worst phase in the history of Kashmir. The BJP has completely failed to stop targeted killings and there is an atmosphere of panic and terror in Kashmir.'' ''Today's demonstration at Jantar Mantar under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will demand peace in Kashmir and will be a protest against these killings,'' the Delhi deputy chief minister said. Two persons -- a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer -- were killed in Kashmir on June 2 while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

A woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while TV artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the Union Territory administration over the spurt in targeted killings.

