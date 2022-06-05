Patidar leader Naresh Patel seen with Gujarat BJP chief at inaugural event

Patidar community leader and Khodaldham Trust Chief Naresh Patel was seen with Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil during the inauguration of a gym in Rajkot on Sunday. The development came months before the Gujarat Assembly polls in December 2022. Earlier, the Congress was making attempts to ensure that Patel joins the party (INC).

Earlier sources had said the Congress was in the process of making Patel its Chief Ministerial face by getting him into the party in the Gujarat assembly elections, slated to be held by the year end. Ahead of the Gujarat polls, all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are striving to ensure their victory in the state. (ANI)

