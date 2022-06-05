Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay gives 'bulldozer' warning to CM KCR

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh like governance will be established in the state, adding that 'Bulldozers are coming to Telangana all the way from Uttar Pradesh'.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay . Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh like governance will be established in the state, adding that 'Bulldozers are coming to Telangana all the way from Uttar Pradesh'. Sanjay addressed the party workers at Dr K Laxman Abhinandhana Sabha held at BJP state office in Nampaly on Saturday.

Bandi Sanjay said, "Bulldozers are coming from Uttar Pradesh all the way to Telangana state. The Dreams of Raja Singh (BJP MLA) are going to come true. In Telangana, UP like governance will be established, and a government that promotes development, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be formed. "Double Engin Sarkar is going to come to power in Telangana. At any cost the corruption by the Chief Minister KCR and his corrupt governance will be ended by the BJP," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

