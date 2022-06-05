Left Menu

Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP candidate running three illegal hotels, alleges AAP

Chadha had defeated BJPs R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls with a margin of over 20,000 votes.The BJP had last won the seat in 2013.The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar while the Congress has declared Prem Lata as its candidate for the seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 21:35 IST
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP candidate running three illegal hotels, alleges AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Sunday accused BJP candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll Rajesh Bhatia of running three illegal hotels in the area, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned the BJP on why the party hasn’t demolished Rajesh Bhatia's and his family’s hotels despite them having been recorded as illegal by the MCD.

''BJP’s Rajinder Nagar bypoll candidate is running three unauthorised hotels himself; why hasn’t he faced bulldozer action yet? BJP and Adesh Gupta were celebrating when bulldozers demolished homes and shops of the poor all over Delhi; they must tell the public when their candidate’s hotels will be demolished,'' he said. The Delhi BJP said that the AAP was rattled by BJP's move to field its popular leader, saying the ruling party is levelling baseless allegations to divert the attention of people.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP said: ''These allegations have been levelled earlier also. Even in 2012, when he (Bhatia) contested for the MCD elections, Congress had made similar claims. But he had secured 62 per cent of the votes. During his tenure as councillor, he built schools and open gyms, and his tenure was free of any allegations.'' The bypoll has been necessitated after the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat became vacant as AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Chadha had defeated BJP’s R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

The BJP had last won the seat in 2013.

The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar while the Congress has declared Prem Lata as its candidate for the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022