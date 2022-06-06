Left Menu

Why should India apologise to international community for hate speeches of BJP 'bigots', asks KTR

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao lashed out at the Centre on Monday after criticism from Gulf countries over controversial remarks allegedly by some BJP leaders against minorities.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:34 IST
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao lashed out at the Centre on Monday after criticism from Gulf countries over controversial remarks allegedly by some BJP leaders against minorities. KTR, reacting to an ANI tweet, said, "If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu? Why this selective treatment @JPNaddaJi? Any clarification?"

In another Tweet, he questioned why India as a country should apologise for the "hate speeches of BJP bigots". He wrote, "PM @narendramodi Ji, Why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. The Telangana Minister said, "Modi Ji, Your silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote The tacit support from top is what emboldened the bigotry & hatred that will cause irreparable loss to India."

Following the backlash from Gulf countries, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government on similar lines. He wrote, "FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than @AmitShah. Is this why cops still haven't arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn't have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV." "20 crore Indian Muslims' religious beliefs were insulted. Rather than addressing their concerns, Modi et al were more afraid of a foreign backlash. Very unfortunate," he added in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

