Left Menu

Former UK foreign minister Hunt will vote to oust PM Johnson

Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he would vote to oust Prime Minster Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday. I will be voting for change." Hunt ran against Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership in 2019.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:28 IST
Former UK foreign minister Hunt will vote to oust PM Johnson
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he would vote to oust Prime Minster Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday. "Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values," Hunt said on Twitter.

"Today's decision is a change or lose. I will be voting for change." Hunt ran against Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022