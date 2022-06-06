UK government's 'anti-corruption champion' quits, will oppose Johnson
Britain's 'anti-corruption champion', lawmaker John Penrose, resigned from his role in government on Monday saying he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later in the day.
"I'm sorry to have to resign as the PM's Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it's pretty clear he has broken it," he said on Twitter.
"That's a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too."
