Mizoram Cong to take decision on explanation give by MDDC

Aizawl, June 6 (PTI) The Mizoram Congress would soon decide on the explanation given by the party Mara district committee on the recent post poll alliance with arch rival MNF in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), a party leader said on Monday.

The Mara Distric Congress Committee (MDDC) recently submitted an explanation to the show cause notice served by the Disciplinary Action Committee of Congress state headquarters over the tie-up with arch rival MNF in Mara council against the decision of the party high command-Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The PAC had said that no post-poll alliance should be forged with any party in the MADC and the Congress would sit in opposition as the Mara people gave their mandate to the party to sit in opposition.

State Congress president Lalsawta told PTI that the PAC would meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter and take a decision.

The PAC meeting would decide whether or not to take disciplinary action against its members in the Mara area for ignoring the party high command's decision not to tie up with any party, he said.

Meanwhile, Mara District Congress Committee president S Hiato said that they forged a post-poll alliance with MNF as the latter offered Chief Executive Member (CEM) and three Executive Member (EM) berths in the MADC.

''Taking into consideration the welfare of the party, we formed a joint legislature party with the MNF as it promised us a Congress led on the council,'' Hiato told PTI. He said that the party went for a post poll tie up with MNF as the council poll results threw up a hung house on May 9.

Hiato claimed that the party has no choice but to form a coalition with arch rival MNF in MADC to save the party from losing ground and for its betterment in the Mara area.

In the council polls held on May 5, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats, while MNF won 9 seats and Congress bagged 4.

After days of political stalemate, the Congress and MNF reached an agreement on May 16 to form coalition in the Mara council.

The MNF-Congress coalition was sworn in on June 1 after CEM H Malvina won a vote of confidence motion. As per the portfolio sharing formula worked out by the two parties, Congress occupied CEM, three EM posts and a nominated seat, while MNF occupied the Council chairman, deputy CEM and five EM posts apart from two nominated seats. The MADC was constituted under the sixth schedule in 1972 for the Mara people.

The council has 25 elected members and three nominated members.

