Left Menu

Only elected govt can end peoples' miseries: Abdullah

In a question on the spike in terrorism-related violence in the valley, the NC president said the situation was dangerous and a matter of concern.They the BJP had said Article 370 was responsible for militancy.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:38 IST
Only elected govt can end peoples' miseries: Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir so that the people have an elected government which only can end their miseries, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

“Election should be held. This government is not the government of the people, it is bureaucracy. People’s miseries will not go away until there is an elected government. For that, it is important that elections take place, people vote and their own government comes into power,” Abdullah told reporters in Pulwama. In a question on the spike in terrorism-related violence in the valley, the NC president said the situation was dangerous and a matter of concern.

“They (the BJP) had said Article 370 was responsible for militancy. But, how has the militancy risen after its revocation on August 5, 2019 then? So, Article 370 was not responsible for it. The situation is dangerous and it is impacting the country as well. It is a matter of concern,” he said.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said the government should instill a sense of security among the minority community members in the aftermath of a spate of attacks on them.

“We want them to stay. It is up to them and up to the government to provide them a sense of security so that they live here with their hearts and not because of force. Unless they feel that they are safe here, they will leave,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022