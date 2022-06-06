Hyderabad BJP corporators, leaders to meet Modi in Delhi tomorrow
- Country:
- India
BJP corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and some of its office-bearers would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the national capital, Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson of the party, said on Monday.
The meet assumes significance as the saffron party decided to hold its national executive meeting here in the first week of July.
“It will be an interactive session with Prime Minister Modi. The corporators and leaders will be given political and electoral guidance. It will be a group of 75 to 80 leaders,” Rao told PTI.
Party sources said some of the senior leaders of BJP Telangana units are also expected to accompany the visiting team.
Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders of the party are also expected to be present during the meeting with the Prime Minister, party sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings.
India and Japan are natural partners, PM Narendra Modi tells Indian community in Tokyo.
There is so much that we can and will do together: PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags new railway lines in TN, built at a total cost of over Rs 1,000 crore.
Narendra Modi govt has never meted out stepmotherly treatment to any state; BJP has always supported formation of Telangana: Amit Shah.