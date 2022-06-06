Left Menu

Hyderabad BJP corporators, leaders to meet Modi in Delhi tomorrow

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:09 IST
Hyderabad BJP corporators, leaders to meet Modi in Delhi tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

BJP corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and some of its office-bearers would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the national capital, Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson of the party, said on Monday.

The meet assumes significance as the saffron party decided to hold its national executive meeting here in the first week of July.

“It will be an interactive session with Prime Minister Modi. The corporators and leaders will be given political and electoral guidance. It will be a group of 75 to 80 leaders,” Rao told PTI.

Party sources said some of the senior leaders of BJP Telangana units are also expected to accompany the visiting team.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders of the party are also expected to be present during the meeting with the Prime Minister, party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022