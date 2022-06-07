BJP backtracking on its promise on jobs in Goa, say AAP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his remarks about the government being in a position to employ only about 8-10,000 people more in government jobs and alleged that the BJP was backtracking on its promises. Aam Aadmi Party vice president Surel Tilve alleged that the BJP-led government has made a "mockery of the plight of unemployed Goans".

"Before the 2017 assembly polls, the 2019 assembly by-elections, the 2020 Zilla panchayat elections, and recent 2022 assembly polls, the BJP promised government jobs to Goan youths. Every time, however, the BJP failed to employ Goan youths. This is a tactic by the BJP government to earn votes," Tilve said. Sawant is learnt to have said that the government will be in a position to employ 8,000-10,000 people as existing employees retire. He urged people to tap into other sectors such as hospitality.

AAP Youth Wing President Anoop Kudtarkar said the BJP should take a cue from Punjab's AAP government on how to keep pre-election promises. "AAP announced 26,000 odd jobs after forming the Punjab government, as promised," he said.

AAP Zilha Panchayat member Hanzel Fernandes asked the government what steps it had taken to encourage youth to work in the hospitality industry. "According to Sawant, 80 per cent of the workers in Goa's hospitality industry are outsiders. Why does the government have no say in this? Why is the government not attempting to bridge this gap? " he said.

AAP chief spokesperson Rajdeep Naik said, "when the AAP formed its government in Delhi, it became a bridge between unemployed youth and private companies. They conducted thorough research on the needs of the private sector and provided what was required. The AAP has now provided 15 lakh jobs in Delhi". (ANI)

