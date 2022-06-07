Left Menu

Ukraine must not be pressured into a bad peace deal, says UK PM Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not be pressured by world powers into accepting a bad peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of ministers on Tuesday. "He said it was vital that President Zelenskiy was not pressured into accepting a bad peace, noting that bad peace deals do not last.

Ukraine must not be pressured into a bad peace deal, says UK PM Johnson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not be pressured by world powers into accepting a bad peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of ministers on Tuesday. At the cabinet meeting, British foreign minister Liz Truss also said London was readying further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

Johnson, who survived a confidence vote brought by his lawmakers on Monday, told his ministers Britain would "remain at the forefront" of support for Ukraine, the spokesman added. "He said it was vital that President Zelenskiy was not pressured into accepting a bad peace, noting that bad peace deals do not last. He said the world must avoid any outcome where Putin's unwarranted aggression appears to have paid off," the spokesman said.

