Bosnia's international envoy imposes decision on financing general election

Bosnia's international envoy Christian Schmidt on Tuesday imposed a decision on financing general election on Oct. 2 after the central government had failed to allocate sufficient funding for conducting the vote, he said.

"It is obvious to me that planned allocation is neither sufficient nor implementable," Schmidt, a former German politician, told the news conference. "It is urgent to make sure that elections can be conducted in due time."

The state election commission has requested 12.5 million Bosnian marka ($6.8 million) to organise the vote but the central government, after much delay, on Monday agreed to allocate it 9.7 million marka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)