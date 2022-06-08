BJP to hold national executive meeting in TRS stronghold Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad, which is considered a stronghold of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The meeting assumes significance as it will be held months ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in two states.

The meeting would be chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda. All the top leaders of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the two-day meeting. According to a notification released by National General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday, the meeting will commence at 4 pm on July 2 and will conclude at 5 pm on July 3.

During the meeting, discussions will be held on the organisational affairs and formulating strategy for the future of the party. The meeting comes months ahead of the commencement of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat that are slated to go to the polls later this year.

Another significant aspect is that the BJP has deliberately chosen Telangana for the meet, which is the TRS bastion, as Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to defeat the KCR government in the Assembly polls that are slated to be held next year. The last meeting of the BJP national executive took place in New Delhi in November 2021 just before the elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, where BJP registered a thumping victory in early 2022.

Several important discussions including how the party is looking to fare in the upcoming elections and the growth of the organisation, a role that a party sees for itself as a build-up to the 2024 general elections are likely to be on the agenda. In this meeting, the party passes political as well as economic resolutions lauding the work that has been done at the Centre by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Recently, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has completed eight years in office with 2019 being a big win over the 2014 general elections. Recently at a public meeting which was held in Telangana, PM Modi spoke about the bright prospects of his party in the state and condemned the dynasty rule of the KCR family.

Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda as well as Union Minister Amit Shah on their recent visit to the state had called out the rule of the KCR family and said that Telangana was looking for a change and could give a chance to the BJP. (ANI)

