Venezuela's Guaido to have call with Biden, won't attend Americas summit

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 08:37 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will speak to U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone during the Summit of the Americas this week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Tuesday.

Guaido, who the White House recognizes as Venezuela's interim president, will not attend the summit in person, Nichols said in an interview with Mexican newspaper Milenio.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

