Venezuela's Guaido to have call with Biden, won't attend Americas summit
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 08:37 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will speak to U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone during the Summit of the Americas this week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said on Tuesday.
Guaido, who the White House recognizes as Venezuela's interim president, will not attend the summit in person, Nichols said in an interview with Mexican newspaper Milenio.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuelan man, crowned world's oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday
Venezuelan man, crowned world's oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday
U.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit
U.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit
South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS to visit Biden at the White House