Tripura Congress’ ‘charge sheet’ against BJP govt ahead of by-polls

Days before bye-elections in four Assembly constituencies in Tripura, The Congress on Wednesday unveiled a “charge sheet” against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of failing to keep the promises given to the people.

The opposition party claimed that the state government did not provide 50,000 government jobs each year, nor did it empower the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as promised.

The 13-point charge sheet was released in presence of AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar and secretary Szarita Laitplang.

The ruling BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and claimed that the Congress will know the people’s reply on June 26 when the results of the four by-polls will be declared.

The by-elections will be held on Jun3 23 to Town Bordowali, Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats. Tripura’s new Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from the Town Bordowali constituency.

Before the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide 50,000 government jobs each year if it is voted to power, state Congress president Birajit Sinha told a press conference.

“However, this has not been done during the past 52-month rule of the BJP-IPFT regime. It had promised to offer 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to state government employees but it is yet to be implemented,” Sinha said.

He also alleged that the BJP government has miserably failed to maintain law and order in the state.

He said that the BJP central leadership had promised to set up a high power committee to empower the TTAADC.

“A committee was constituted but nobody knows what it delivered,” he said.

The TTAADC area is two-third of the state territory, and is the home to the tribal people who constitute one-third of Tripura’s population.

The state's healthcare and education sectors are also badly affected by the “misrule” of the BJP government, the Congress leader claimed. AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar accused the state’s law and order machinery of not seeing the activities of the bike-borne miscreants in Agartala.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya giving a charge sheet by the Congress will make no difference. “The people are ready to give reply to the Congress on June 26. There are some pending issues regarding DA and other benefits recommended by the pay commission. The government will act on them in a phased manner,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)