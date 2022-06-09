Left Menu

EC to announce date of presidential poll on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:45 IST
EC to announce date of presidential poll on Thursday
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission will announce the schedule of the election to the office of the President of India on Thursday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3 pm to announce the schedule.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022