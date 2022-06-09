BJP leader Fadnavis tests negative for coronavirus
His RT-PCR test came negative today, a party official said.Notably, the BJP has fielded three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to six seats in the state to be held on Friday.
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19, a close aide said.
Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had tested positive for the infection on Sunday and was in home isolation.
The BJP MLA was in Latur to attend a public function on Saturday, and his RT-PCR test came positive the next day, forcing him to isolate himself at his official residence here.
"He was under medication and responding well. His RT-PCR test came negative today," a party official said.
Notably, the BJP has fielded three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to six seats in the state to be held on Friday. Members of the state Assembly form the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha polls.
