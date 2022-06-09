Cong to soon finalise candidates for MP local body polls: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said the party will finalise its candidates for the upcoming local body elections in the state in a couple of days and will select those who work to strengthen the organisation.

Asked about infighting in the party over the distribution of tickets, Nath told reporters that everybody is doing a good job, but only one will be able to get the ticket (per seat). ''Such a situation, sometimes, results in tension,'' he said, adding that the party will select those who strengthen the organisation.

“I am holding a meeting with all the in-charges on the issue and will finalise the candidates for the upcoming local body elections in the state in a day or two,” Nath said.

He also remembered the sacrifice of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday.

His sacrifice is an inspiration to the young generation. His struggle was not just for tribals, but the entire society, Nath said.

The elections to 347 municipalities in the state will be held in two phases. On July 6, 133 local bodies will go to polls, while the elections in 214 local bodies will be held on July 13, an election official said.

Unlike the panchayat elections, these polls will be held on the party basis, he said.

The counting for the first-phase polls will be held on July 17, while for the second-phase it will be held on July 18, the official said.

The notification for the nomination process will be issued on June 11, last date for filing papers is June 18, the scrutiny will be done on June 20 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 22, the official added.

