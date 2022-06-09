Left Menu

Disqualify 2 Independent MLAs who joined BJP under anti-defection law: HP Congress to speaker

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:38 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Congress requested the Assembly speaker on Thursday to disqualify Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana, who joined the ruling BJP, under the anti-defection law.

Singh, the legislator from Dehra, and Rana, the MLA from Joginder Nagar, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

In a press note issued here, the Congress' state election campaign committee president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to Speaker Vipin Parmar to disqualify the legislators.

Sukhu, the MLA from Nadaun, said the voters of Dehra and Joginder Nagar had elected Rana and Singh against the BJP in 2017, so their membership should be cancelled for joining the party.

The legislators should have resigned from the assembly before joining the BJP, the Congress leader said.

The anti-defection law applies in this matter and the speaker should take suo motu action against them, he added.

