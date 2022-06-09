Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: I-T dept sets up round-the-clock control room at Civic Centre

Income Tax Department authorities have set up a round-the-clock control room here to ''check flow and use of money power'' in view of the forthcoming by-election in Rajinder Nagar this month, according to an official statement.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray in the bypoll slated to be held on June 23, results for which will be declared on June 26.

Directorate of Investigation, I-T Department Delhi, has set up a round-the-clock control room in view of the forthcoming bye-election in Rajinder Nagar, the statement said.

It has started functioning with a toll-free number 1800117574 at Civic Centre, Delhi to ''check flow and use of money power'' in the poll, it added.

Information regarding such transactions and distribution may be brought to notice on the above number, it said. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, the BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 election. The Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata.

The bypoll has been necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the Rajinder Nagar seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

