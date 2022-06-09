Left Menu

Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: I-T dept sets up round-the-clock control room at Civic Centre

The Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata.The bypoll has been necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the Rajinder Nagar seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:22 IST
Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: I-T dept sets up round-the-clock control room at Civic Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Income Tax Department authorities have set up a round-the-clock control room here to ''check flow and use of money power'' in view of the forthcoming by-election in Rajinder Nagar this month, according to an official statement.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray in the bypoll slated to be held on June 23, results for which will be declared on June 26.

Directorate of Investigation, I-T Department Delhi, has set up a round-the-clock control room in view of the forthcoming bye-election in Rajinder Nagar, the statement said.

It has started functioning with a toll-free number 1800117574 at Civic Centre, Delhi to ''check flow and use of money power'' in the poll, it added.

Information regarding such transactions and distribution may be brought to notice on the above number, it said. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, the BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 election. The Congress has fielded its former municipal councillor Prem Lata.

The bypoll has been necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the Rajinder Nagar seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022