Georgia officials that Trump pressured will testify at U.S. Capitol riot hearing -source

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, an official who works in that office, are Republicans who defended the integrity of the Georgia election despite intense pressure from Trump. They will testify later this month, according to the source, during a series of public hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 that kicks off on Thursday night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 01:26 IST
Two Georgia election officials that former President Donald Trump tried to pressure to "find" votes that would overturn his defeat in that state will testify to the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source familiar said. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, an official who works in that office, are Republicans who defended the integrity of the Georgia election despite intense pressure from Trump.

They will testify later this month, according to the source, during a series of public hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 that kicks off on Thursday night. The source was given anonymity in order to discuss a decision not yet announced by the committee.

