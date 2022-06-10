PM Modi holds virtual interaction with K'taka CM, discusses scheduled visit to state

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday and discussed his scheduled state visit on June 20 and 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday and discussed his scheduled state visit on June 20 and 21. The officials of the union and state government explained the proposed programmes that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate during his visit to the state.

Bommai, who addressed the state government officials after the video conference, instructed them to take precautions to ensure that there is no scope for any lapses in the programmes to be attended by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is set to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru. The Chief Minister instructed the officials on preparations for the mega event.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present. Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru to be held on June 21.

Bommai wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for the participants in perfect coordination with the Union government. "Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion," Bommai instructed.

The State government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. Bommai instructed the Police officials to ensure fool-proof security during the PM's visit.

The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country. In Karnataka it has been organised at Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura(Golgumbaz). Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the event in Mysuru, while union minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu. (ANI)

