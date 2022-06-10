Japan PM Kishida unveils shift to 'realistic' diplomacy
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled what he called a shift to "realistic" diplomacy on Friday to help his country tackle the dangers it faces in a world shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Kishida Vision for Peace will strengthen Japan's diplomacy and security," he said during a keynote speech at the start of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security meeting, in Singapore.
