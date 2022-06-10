Another set of foreign envoys to interact with BJP chief JP Nadda tomorrow

By Payal Mehta Continuing its initiative to reach out to the people across the world, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to connecting with the ambassadors from over 150 countries. The fourth such meeting will take place at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

Head of Missions from 13 countries will participate in an interaction with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at 4 pm on Saturday. This interaction is a part of the series of programmes "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's National President on BJP's foundation day on April 6.

The party presents detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities. Nadda also has been elaborating on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the party and BJP governments in nation-building.

Envoys have been divided into groups including African, East Asian, Gulf, CIS and North American nations. The next events of this series are scheduled for June 13 and June 15. During tomorrow's event BJP National Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and a few other distinguished BJP leaders will also join JP Nadda.

The Foreign Affairs Department, in its newest avatar, was launched by the then BJP President Amit Shah in November 2014 with Chauthaiwala as its Chairman. (ANI)

