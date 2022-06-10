BTP MLAs defy whip, vote for Congress in RS polls

After casting his vote in favour of Congress in Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Tribal Party legislator Rajkumar Roat on Friday targeted his own party chief Velaram Ghoghra, saying he has become too old to understand the issue. BTP legislators Roat and Ramprasad Dindor voted in support of the ruling Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday going against their party chief who had issued whip to its MLAs to not take part in the election process.

He said the party state chief has become too old to understand the issue. ''But our decision is for the benefit of tribals and people of the region. On the basis of this, we have decided to vote in the favour of the Congress candidates,'' Roat told reporters after casting his vote. He said that the decision was taken collectively.

In Rajasthan, the BTP has two MLAs who represent the tribal constituencies of Sagwada and Chaurasia.

