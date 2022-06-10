Left Menu

Maha: Muslim community in Aurangabad stages protest over remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Members of the Muslim community took to the streets in Maharashtras Aurangabad demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Jindal over their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.The demonstration was held at Delhi gate area close to the Divisional Commissioner Office in Aurangabad.Addressing the gathering, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, A law needs to be formulated to punish people who hurt religious sentiments.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:05 IST
Maha: Muslim community in Aurangabad stages protest over remarks against Prophet Mohammed
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Muslim community took to the streets in Maharashtra's Aurangabad demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Jindal over their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The demonstration was held at Delhi gate area close to the Divisional Commissioner Office in Aurangabad.

Addressing the gathering, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, ''A law needs to be formulated to punish people who hurt religious sentiments. We will make a demand for it through the divisional commissioner’s office. We will also raise our voices in the Parliament about the law to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or we will come on roads.'' ''We will fight on this issue with complete strength. Today, the government has seen the power of Qatar and Kuwait,'' Jaleel said.

The AIMIM leader further appealed to people who came for demonstration to return to their homes peacefully.

Jaleel and police commissioner Nikhil Gupta walked till the district collector office and appealed to people to go home.

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma following her remarks about Prophet during a TV debate, while Jindal was expelled from the party when he tweeted similar remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022