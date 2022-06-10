Maha: Muslim community in Aurangabad stages protest over remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Members of the Muslim community took to the streets in Maharashtra's Aurangabad demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Jindal over their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The demonstration was held at Delhi gate area close to the Divisional Commissioner Office in Aurangabad.

Addressing the gathering, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, ''A law needs to be formulated to punish people who hurt religious sentiments. We will make a demand for it through the divisional commissioner’s office. We will also raise our voices in the Parliament about the law to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or we will come on roads.'' ''We will fight on this issue with complete strength. Today, the government has seen the power of Qatar and Kuwait,'' Jaleel said.

The AIMIM leader further appealed to people who came for demonstration to return to their homes peacefully.

Jaleel and police commissioner Nikhil Gupta walked till the district collector office and appealed to people to go home.

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma following her remarks about Prophet during a TV debate, while Jindal was expelled from the party when he tweeted similar remarks.

