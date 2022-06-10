Denmark's Ambassador calls upon CM Kejriwal, discusses 24x7 water supply, air purity

Freddy Swain, the Danish Ambassador to India, and Anitha Kumari Sharma, the Embassy of Denmark's Urban Development Counselor, called upon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. The Danish Ambassador congratulated CM Arvind Kejriwal on the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. The two had a detailed discussion about air pollution, increasing groundwater, and developing world-class road infrastructure, as well as how they could collaborate on these issues.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, ''We are also working on groundwater recharge and can do better work together with Denmark in this area. There is a lot of potential in Delhi to use rainwater for groundwater recharge. With this, we can meet our water requirement.'' CM Kejriwal asked the Ambassador of Denmark for a detailed presentation on the good work done in Denmark regarding groundwater recharge so that we can understand it and work together on it. CM Kejriwal said, ''Our government is working with a lot of seriousness to ensure that our citizens of Delhi get pure air. There has been a significant reduction in air pollution in Delhi. We are promoting electric vehicles in Delhi to control air pollution. For this, we have also implemented an EV policy under which a subsidy is being given to the citizens of Delhi to encourage them towards EV.''

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that positive results are coming out of the EV policy. Now, out of the total number of new vehicles purchased in Delhi, more than 12 per cent of electric vehicles are being registered. According to the CM house press statement, Freddy Swain lauded the EV policy of the Kejriwal Government and said that great work is being done to promote electric vehicles in Delhi. He said that he has also used e-autos in Delhi.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also informed, ''Our government is working hard to make Delhi's roadways world-class. We are aiming to beautify Delhi's 500-kilometre-long roads in the style of European countries. We have chosen a few routes in Delhi for a pilot project, and progress at these sites is in full swing. We wish to learn from the improvements Denmark has made to its road infrastructure and integrate those in our projects for better results.'' (ANI)

