U.S. urges Brazil to meet 'very ambitious' climate goals
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 05:40 IST
Brazil has put forward "very ambitious" climate commitments and the United States hopes the Brazilian government meets them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"It would make a huge difference to this effort that has to be a global one," Blinken told reporters, speaking at a summit in Los Angeles after the first formal meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday.
