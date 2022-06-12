Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last months mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats.
- Country:
- United States
Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month's mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.
The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress. Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ''We will come together''
US Domestic News Roundup: NRA members give leader LaPierre vote of confidence despite struggles; Trump loses bid to thwart New York AG's probe of his businesses and more
New York man may get longer sentence over attempted support of ISIS
New York governor says 10 gun bills have been introduced in state legislature