Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last months mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:37 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month's mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programmes.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress. Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

