Gandhi family falsely implicated, says Bhupesh Baghel as Rahul faces ED questioning in National Herald case

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday took part in a solidarity march in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the AJL case. Gandhi on Monday faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering investigation in the National Herald case.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "The entire country is witness to the dictatorship of the ruling BJP. Congress workers were being detained from reaching the party headquarters. The entire area has been cordoned off and police have been deployed all around in an attempt to crush democracy. It is the democratic right of the opposition party to protest." Calling the ED action on Gandhi "malicious", the Chief Minister said that the Centre is using its agencies to "suppress the voice of Opposition".

"The Centre is misusing investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax to suppress the voice of the opposition," he said. Baghel alleged that the Gandhi family members were being "falsely implicated" in the money laundering case as part of a political agenda.

"Money laundering case against the Gandhi family is baseless and Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are being falsely implicated. Congress leaders are being harassed with political malice," he alleged. The Chief Minister announced that the demonstration by the Congress workers will be even more intense than the one today when party interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear for the probe at the ED office.

"When Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED, there will be a bigger demonstration than this," he said. Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Rahul Gandhi, the 51-year-old politician, who entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after starting from the Congress office on Akbar Road, was accompanied by a large group of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating officer of the case--supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director.

Another officer is learnt to be typing Gandhi's statement which is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

