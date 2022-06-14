U.S. raised concerns with China over North Korea -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns in a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi over Beijing's recent veto at the U.N. Security Council of a U.S.-led push to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior U.S. administration official said.
Asked by reporters during a briefing about a possible meeting or call between President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping, the U.S. official said nothing specific was planned at this time.
