Left Menu

U.S. raised concerns with China over North Korea -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 00:41 IST
U.S. raised concerns with China over North Korea -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns in a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi over Beijing's recent veto at the U.N. Security Council of a U.S.-led push to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Asked by reporters during a briefing about a possible meeting or call between President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping, the U.S. official said nothing specific was planned at this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022