U.S. raised concerns with China over North Korea -U.S. official

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns in a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi over Beijing's recent veto at the U.N. Security Council of a U.S.-led push to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Asked by reporters during a briefing about a possible meeting or call between President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping, the U.S. official said nothing specific was planned at this time.

