Now is not the time to talk about Scottish independence vote -PM Johnson's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe now is the time to be talking about another referendum on Scottish independence, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier said she was nearly ready to give more details on how the nation's devolved parliament could move ahead with a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

"It's not something the Prime Minister believes the public wants either government to be focused on at a time when there are significant challenges affecting them right now," the spokesman said.

