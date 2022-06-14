Biden to visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 - state media
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 where he will meet Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.
Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Jordan's King Abdullah, state news agency SPA reported.
