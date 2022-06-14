Left Menu

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:39 IST
Biden to visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 - state media
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 where he will meet Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Jordan's King Abdullah, state news agency SPA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022