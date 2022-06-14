Thakur targets AAP over arrested minister's claim of post-Covid memory loss

BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday targeted he AAP leadership over arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's reported claim of post-Covid memory loss, and wondered how such a person continued to be minister.

He questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for keeping such a person in his cabinet and wondered how he could run the departments under him.

Thakur also wondered how Jain could remember people in Himachal Pradesh, where he is the in-charge of party affairs.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly informed a trial court that Jain has claimed that he had lost his memory due to the effect of COVID-19 infection when confronted with documents relating to alleged hawala transactions during his questioning.

Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 on money laundering charges in a case linked to alleged illegal financial transactions. He is in judicial custody at present. Assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to Jain's family were also attached by the ED in April this year.

''I wonder how people who lose their memory continue in some governments and remain as ministers.... Kejriwal ji has kept such ministers who have memory loss,'' Thakur told reporters after a cabinet briefing.

''I would also like to tell the people of Himachal Pradesh that the AAP has made such an in-charge who does not have good memory and tomorrow he would not even remember someone who meets him,'' the union minister said.

Himachal Pradesh goes to assembly polls later this year and the AAP is trying to make inroads in the hill state after its recent victory in neighbouring Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)