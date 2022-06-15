Left Menu

Trump-backed Fry ousts incumbent Rice in South Carolina congressional primary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 08:37 IST
Trump-backed Fry ousts incumbent Rice in South Carolina congressional primary
  • Country:
  • United States

Russell Fry, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated U.S. Representative Tom Rice in the Republican primary for a South Carolina congressional seat, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Rice has been one of the former president's top targets since he voted for Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Fry will face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 midterm election, though the seat is expected to be an easy Republican win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022