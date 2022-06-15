When govt fails, opposition has to clear ED ‘exam’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate as "Examination in Democracy" and said in politics the opposition is required to clear "this exam" when the government fails.
He said those who are "prepared" is not afraid of any examination.
''The meaning of ED is now 'Examination in Democracy'. In politics, the opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam. Those who have prepared well are neither afraid of written-reading exams nor verbal exams...And you should never be afraid,'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
His reaction comes amid the ongoing questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case.
