Goa: Cong to take out protest march to Raj Bhavan over National Herald issue

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:32 IST
Congress in Goa will take out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan near here on Thursday as part of its nationwide protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, a party leader said.

State Congress chief Amit Patkar said on Wednesday that the protest is meant to denounce the ''undemocratic ways'' in which the party's leaders are being targeted by the BJP-led Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should explain why Congress leaders were being treated this way, he said.

Police even entered the Congress office in New Delhi and assaulted party leaders, Patkar alleged.

The National Herald newspaper was started as a voice of the country during the pre-Independence era and it was sad that the same newspaper was being targeted by the BJP now, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers on decisions taken with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

