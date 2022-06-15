BJP fields Additional AG Bhargava for Indore mayor's post

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Additional Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh Pushyamitra Bhargava as its candidate for Indore mayor in the coming civic body elections.

Earlier in the morning, Bhargava sent his resignation as Additional AG to the Principal Secretary, Law and Legislature, sources said.

Bhargava's rival in the election will be Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla. The saffron party also announced Prahlad Patel as its candidate for Ratlam mayor. On Tuesday, it had released a list of 13 mayoral candidates.

On Wednesday evening, the BJP also announced the name of Suman Sharma as mayoral candidate from Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In Bhopal, the party has fielded former corporator Malati Rai against Congress' Vibha Patel, a former mayor.

The elections to 347 municipal bodies in the state will be held in two phases. As many as 133 local bodies will go to polls on July 6, and 214 municipalities will have elections on July 13, an election official said.

Unlike panchayat elections, these polls will be held on the party basis, he said.

Counting for the first phase will take place on July 17 and that for the second phase on July 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)