BJP announces Gajendra Shekhawat as party's election management committee convenor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as convenor of its election management committee for the upcoming presidential polls that are due on July 18 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:37 IST
Union Jal Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Payal Mehta The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as convenor of its election management committee for the upcoming presidential polls that are due on July 18 this year.

The two co-convenors for the BJP's election management team are National General Secretaries- Vinod Tawde and CT Ravi. The team also includes Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bharti Pawar, National general Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Vice President DK Aruna as well as National Secretary Rituraj Sinha.

On the other hand, BJP women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivas, Lok Sabha MP from Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra are also part of this election management committee. Last week, the Election Commission of India announced that the election of the President of India would take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

Ram Nath Kovind serving as the 14th President of India took office on July 25 2017, and his term comes to an end on July 24, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

