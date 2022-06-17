Left Menu

Protests over Agnipath scheme: Giriraj Singh attacks RJD for arson, violence in Bihar

Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Bihar, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for arson and violence, and said the opposition party will have to answer for its actions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:58 IST
Protests over Agnipath scheme: Giriraj Singh attacks RJD for arson, violence in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Bihar, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for arson and violence, and said the opposition party will have to answer for its actions. Singh also urged state governments to identify non-students in the protests, which have also erupted in different parts of the country, and alleged that some political parties have been using students as shield to destroy public assets.

''Biharis are dying in RJD's angry protests in which public properties are also being burnt. The RJD will have to answer to Bihar,'' said Singh, an MP from Begusarai.

Singh strongly supported the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces, saying even though youngsters who will be discharged after four years, they will be skilled for getting new jobs. Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022