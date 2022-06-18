Head of Tunisia's constitution committee says draft will be ready on Monday
The head of Tunisia's constitution committee said he will hand over the new draft constitution to the president on Monday, and added that it will be a democratic constitution.
Sadok Belaid, a former law professor who was named by president Kais Saied to write "a new constitution for a new republic", said it would be ready on time.
The president intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25, though the opposition has said it will boycott the plebiscite.
