Left Menu

Head of Tunisia's constitution committee says draft will be ready on Monday

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:22 IST
Head of Tunisia's constitution committee says draft will be ready on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee said he will hand over the new draft constitution to the president on Monday, and added that it will be a democratic constitution.

Sadok Belaid, a former law professor who was named by president Kais Saied to write "a new constitution for a new republic", said it would be ready on time.

The president intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25, though the opposition has said it will boycott the plebiscite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022