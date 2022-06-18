Preparations for PM Modi's Karnataka visit in full swing: CM Bommai

The preparations to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru "a grand success" are in full swing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on June 20.

"Preparations are in full swing for the two-day visit on June 20 and 21. We have made all the preparations to make it a grand success," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while addressing the mediapersons in Yeshwanthpur. "A huge gathering is expected for the Prime Minister's programs. So all the arrangements are being made to ensure that all the programmes turn out to be a grand success," he added while mentioning that the participants of the public programmes would need to show their Covid vaccination certificate and those who turn up for the programmes in indoor halls should also get tested again for Covid for getting the entry.

The CM made these remarks after inspecting the preparations at Kommaghatta grounds in Yeshwanthpur constituency where PM Modi will be addressing a public rally. "We have received his tour schedule. All of us including our senior leader DV Sadananda Gowda, my ministerial colleagues and the MLAs of Bengaluru are working to ensure that the programmes are conducted efficiently. The officials from Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Police too are working in association with the Special Protection Group (SPG) to ensure fool-proof security for the Prime Minister," Bommai said.

According to Bommai, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Yelahanka airbase at 11.55 am and reach the Indian Institute of Science by helicopter to participate in two programs. There, he will inaugurate the Brain Cell Research Centre established at a cost of Rs 450 crore by Kris Gopalakrishnan and lay the foundation stone for an 850-bed Research Hospital being built by the MindTree. He also informed that the Suburban Rail project for Bengaluru will also take off on the same day as the Prime Minister would lay the foundation for a Rs 15,000 crore project to provide mass transit connectivity from the heart of the city to many localities in the outskirts.

Apart from this, PM Modi would also launch six railway projects. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Satellite Town Ring Road connecting Dabaspet on Tumakuru road with Old Madras Road near Hosakote. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide special concessions for the project after Bommai convinced him of the project's importance. "After launching these development projects the Prime Minister would address a public rally at Kommaghatta," Bommai said. (ANI)

