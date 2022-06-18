Narayanasamy slams Pondy govt for delay in submitting full-fledged budget

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday flayed the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here for delay in submitting full-fledged budget for the fiscal 2022-2023.

Addressing reporters at his residence, the former Puducherry Chief Minister said, ''It is amusing that although the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading an NDA government at the Centre and it is part of the coalition ministry in Puducherry, there is delay on part of the territorial government in getting Centre's nod to present full-fledged budget.'' Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy had got an Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill passed on the floor of the House in March this year earmarking funds for five months from April to August to enable departments meet the routine expenditure. No full-fledged budget has been passed, the Congress leader alleged. Narayanasamy said, ''The Chief Minister should explain the reason for the delay in getting Centre's approval for full-fledged budget to Puducherry.'' He claimed that non allocation of funds for the public sector undertakings and the Puducherry State Technological University had resulted in employees not getting their monthly salaries and wages on time.

Narayanasamy said that one gained the impression that the BJP led Central government was ''wantonly delaying'' approval for the full-fledged budget. There was also suspicion that no love was lost between the AINRC and BJP as delay in getting the Centre's nod was causing disruption in working of various wings of the government.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the Centre's Agnipath recruitment initiative for the armed forces and said the youths had taken to the streets. ''The Centre should revoke the Agnipath scheme unconditionally in the larger interest of law and order,'' Narayanasamy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)