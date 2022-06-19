Our collective responsibility is to bind our country in oneness: Kerala Governor

Amid protests over the alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that communal politics led to the partition saying it is our collective responsibility is to bind our country in oneness. "Communal politics led to partition. British taught us for 200 years that India is a culmination of different countries. It will bother us for some time. Our collective responsibility is to bind our country in oneness," said the Kerala Governor.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal have allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Following this, protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks.

The protest turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. In Ranchi, two people died during the violent protest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave full liberty to the police officials to take stringent actions against the ones involved in disturbing the peace of various cities across the state.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)