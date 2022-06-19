Left Menu

U.S. national security adviser Sullivan tests positive for COVID

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 06:32 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies, NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Watson said Sullivan has not been in close contact with Biden, and is asymptomatic. The White House announced last week that Biden would travel to southern Germany for the G7 summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Sullivan's travel plans.

