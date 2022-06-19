After 'destroying' economy, Modi govt 'playing' with national security: Owaisi

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is ''playing'' national security after ''destroying'' the country's economy, which led to largescale unemployment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in support of Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan for the Mandar by-election in Jharkhand, Owaisi said the day Congress is ''finished'', Modi would lose elections.

''The Modi government destroyed the country's economy in the last eight years. At present, unemployment is a big issue in the country, which as per my calculation is around 16-17 percent. Now, he is playing with the national security by introducing the Agnipath scheme,'' he alleged.

''I urge the prime minister to call a special session of Parliament, in which I will expose the government -- how it compromised national security. I assure the youths who are against the Modi government's policies that I am with them,'' he added.

Dhan, for whom Owaisi was campaigning at Charo ground in Chanho block, was recently been expelled from the BJP. He had contested from the Mandar seat on a BJP ticket in the 2019 assembly polls but lost to JVM-P's Bandhu Turkey. Dhan decided to contest the bypoll as an Independent after the BJP denied him a ticket.

The by-election was necessitated as Tirkey, who later joined Congress, was disqualified following his conviction in a corruption case.

Targetting the Congress, Owaisi said, ''It is a spent force and behind Modi's electoral victories. The day Congress is finished, Modi would also lose elections.'' Congress, which is a part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has no power to ensure action against the policemen who are responsible for the killing of two youths during the Ranchi violence, he claimed.

Attacking Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Hyderabad MP said, ''I would like to ask why he turned so greedy that he had to acquire 11 acres of land in his name.'' Congress has fielded Bandhu Turkey's daughter Shilpa Neha Tirkey as the candidate for the JMM-led alliance. The BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur for the seat.

The by-election was earlier seen as a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress, but the fates of their candidates hang in balance with the entry of Dhan as an Independent.

AIMIM candidate Shishir Lakra, who withdrew his name from the by-election, was in the third position during the 2019 assembly polls.

The by-election in Mandar, a tribal constituency, is scheduled to be held on June 23. The votes will be counted on June 26.

